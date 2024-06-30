ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $79.8 Million, Net Loss Narrows to $14.0 Million

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) released its 8-K filing on August 5, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $79.8 million, fell short of estimates of $82.48 million, representing a 4% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 70.4%, up from 67.4% in the same quarter last year, with gross profit increasing by 1% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $14.0 million, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Active Buyers and Orders: Active buyers decreased by 3% to 1.7 million, and orders decreased by 6% year-over-year.
  • Strategic Shift: Announced plans to exit the European market and evaluate strategic alternatives for its European business.
Article's Main Image

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from the United States.

Performance Overview

ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) reported a revenue of $79.8 million for Q2 2024, representing a 4% year-over-year decrease, falling short of the analyst estimate of $82.48 million. The company posted a net loss of $14.0 million, or a negative 17.5% of revenue, which is an improvement from the net loss of $18.8 million, or a negative 22.7% of revenue, in Q2 2023. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.5 million, or a negative 1.9% of revenue, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.0 million, or a negative 6.1% of revenue, in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $79.8 million $82.7 million
Gross Profit $56.1 million $55.7 million
Gross Margin 70.4% 67.4%
Net Loss $14.0 million $18.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $1.5 million $5.0 million

Challenges and Strategic Shifts

ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) faced challenges in both the U.S. and European markets. The company is evaluating strategic alternatives for its European business, which saw a revenue decline of 18% year-over-year. The company plans to exit the European market and focus on its U.S. operations, where revenue remained flat year-over-year at $66.7 million.

“While this quarter presented challenges in both the U.S. and Europe, we have emerged with a renewed focus,” said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. “Looking ahead, we are intent on enhancing our product experience through gen-AI, improving our unit economics and driving process improvements throughout our operations.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) achieved a gross profit increase of 1% year-over-year, reaching $56.1 million. The gross margin improved to 70.4% from 67.4% in Q2 2023. The U.S. gross profit increased by 3% year-over-year to $52.6 million, with a gross margin of 78.8%, up from 76.4% in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $70.4 million, down from $74.4 million in Q2 2023. The company’s operating loss narrowed to $14.3 million from $18.7 million in the same period last year. Interest expense decreased slightly to $652,000, while other income increased to $998,000.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) had total assets of $231.2 million, down from $250.0 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $44.8 million, compared to $56.1 million at the end of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.6 million for the first half of 2024, a significant improvement from $14.8 million in the same period last year.

Future Outlook

For Q3 2024, ThredUp Inc (TDUP, Financial) expects consolidated revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million and a consolidated gross margin between 69.8% and 71.8%. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates consolidated revenue between $298 million and $302 million, with a consolidated gross margin ranging from 69.6% to 70.6%.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ThredUp Inc for further details.

