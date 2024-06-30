Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.50 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $251.1M Falls Short

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Performance Analysis

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $251.1M, fell short of estimates of $283.57M, but up 9% year-over-year from $230.1M.
  • Net Loss: $13.8M, a significant improvement from the $22.3M loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.50, an improvement from -$0.82 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $21.9M, slightly down from $22.2M in Q2 2023, but gross profit per home sold increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$4.4M, a substantial improvement from -$17.3M in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $56.9M, down 51% year-over-year from $115.6M.
  • Homes Sold: 742, up 14% year-over-year from 650 homes sold in Q2 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home using technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to efficiently sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, renovation, and buyer representation services.

1820562006432968704.png

Performance Overview

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) reported a revenue of $251.1 million for Q2 2024, a 12% decrease from the previous quarter's $285.4 million and below the analyst estimate of $283.57 million. Despite the revenue shortfall, the company managed to narrow its net loss to $13.8 million, a 21% improvement from the $17.5 million loss in Q1 2024. The diluted net loss per share also improved to $0.50 from $0.64 in the previous quarter, although it missed the analyst estimate of -$0.39.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Percentage Change
Homes Acquired 831 806 3%
Homes Sold 742 847 -12%
Revenue $251.1M $285.4M -12%
Gross Profit $21.9M $22.6M -3%
Net Loss ($13.8M) ($17.5M) 21%
Adjusted EBITDA ($4.4M) ($7.1M) 38%
Diluted Net Loss per Share ($0.50) ($0.64) 22%
Gross Profit per Home Sold $29,500 $26,700 10%
Contribution Profit After Interest per Home Sold $14,500 $11,900 22%
Cash and Cash Equivalents $56.9M $68.6M -17%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $21.9 million, a slight decrease from $22.6 million in Q1 2024. The gross profit per home sold increased by 10% to $29,500, indicating improved efficiency in their operations. The contribution profit after interest per home sold also saw a significant increase of 22% to $14,500, showcasing the company's ability to generate better returns on homes sold.

However, the company faced challenges with a 12% decrease in homes sold, dropping from 847 in Q1 2024 to 742 in Q2 2024. This decline in volume contributed to the overall revenue decrease. Additionally, cash and cash equivalents fell by 17% to $56.9 million, indicating a potential liquidity concern.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we delivered revenue within our guidance and sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. Our focus on expense management, and the continued growth in our asset light platform services, drove improvement in gross margin, contribution margin, and Adjusted EBITDA," said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s chief executive officer. "We intend to remain flexible to adapt quickly to market shifts and have adjusted our buy box, focusing more on wider margins per home and less on volume."
"As we look at the back-half of 2024 and beyond, we are continuing to push hard on cost management and profitability with a focus on building long-term value, regardless of the macro real estate environment," said Peter Knag, Offerpad’s chief financial officer.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) reported a revenue of $251.1 million, up 9% year-over-year from $230.1 million in Q2 2023. The net loss for Q2 2024 was $13.8 million, a significant improvement from the $22.3 million loss in Q2 2023. The diluted net loss per share also improved to $0.50 from $0.82 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) had total assets of $406.6 million, up from $379.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $56.9 million, down from $75.9 million at the end of 2023. The total liabilities increased to $329.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Offerpad Solutions Inc for further details.

