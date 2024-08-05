Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.13) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $120.3M Falls Short

Company Shows Improvement in Gross Margin Despite Industry Challenges

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $120.3 million, up 2.0% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $128.01 million.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 40.7% from 30.1% in the prior year period, driven by improved production efficiencies.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced to $63.5 million, or 52.8% of net revenue, compared to $75.7 million, or 64.3% of net revenue, in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $0.0 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $(40.5) million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: $(13.8) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to $(23.9) million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $23.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Inventory: Decreased by 11.2% year-over-year to $69.7 million, reflecting improved inventory management.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. The company distributes its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Purple Innovation Inc reported a net revenue increase of 2.0% to $120.3 million, compared to $117.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $128.01 million. However, the company reported an adjusted net loss of $(0.13) per diluted share, which was worse than the analyst estimate of $(0.11) per share.

1820562407471345664.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite the challenging industry trends that impacted demand, Purple Innovation Inc managed to exceed its adjusted EBITDA plan. The company attributed this success to operational improvements and cost-saving programs that significantly increased gross margins. Gross margin for Q2 2024 rose to 40.7%, up from 30.1% in the same period last year. This improvement was primarily due to enhanced production efficiencies and the implementation of several commercial and supply chain actions.

Financial Achievements

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $63.5 million, or 52.8% of net revenue, compared to $75.7 million, or 64.3% of net revenue, in the year-ago period. The reduction in operating expenses was largely driven by an $8.3 million decrease in general and administrative costs and a $5.0 million decrease in marketing and sales expenses. Advertising spend as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 13.2% from 17.0% in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $120.3 million $117.9 million
Gross Margin 40.7% 30.1%
Operating Expenses $63.5 million $75.7 million
Operating Loss $(14.5) million $(40.3) million
Net Income $0.0 million $(40.5) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Purple Innovation Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $23.4 million, down from $26.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Inventories totaled $69.7 million, representing a decrease of 11.2% compared with June 30, 2023, and an increase of 4.2% compared with December 31, 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our second quarter results underscore the progress we’ve made enhancing the financial profile of the Company," said Chief Executive Officer Rob DeMartini. "Even as industry trends further deteriorated and impacted demand, we exceeded our adjusted EBITDA plan thanks to a number of operational improvements and cost-saving programs that drove a significant increase in gross margins on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. As we look forward, we remain on track for a return to profitability in the second half of the year and are confident that our Path to Premium Sleep strategy will continue to gain traction in the marketplace, allowing us to take share and deliver value to our shareholders."

Analysis

Purple Innovation Inc's performance in Q2 2024 shows a mixed bag of results. While the company managed to improve its gross margin and reduce operating expenses significantly, it still faces challenges in terms of revenue growth and overall profitability. The company's ability to navigate these challenges and execute its Path to Premium Sleep strategy will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Purple Innovation Inc for further details.

