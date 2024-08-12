BWX Technologies Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.79 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $681.5 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Government and Commercial Operations

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $681.5 million, surpassing estimates of $639.31 million.
  • Net Income: $73.0 million, up 25% year-over-year from $58.7 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.79, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.75.
  • Operating Income: $98.8 million, a 14% increase from $86.7 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $35.5 million, down 13% from $40.8 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $126.2 million, an 18% increase from $107.0 million year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Paid $22.0 million, or $0.24 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported revenues of $681.5 million and a net income of $73.0 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $639.31 million in revenue and $0.75 earnings per share (EPS). The actual diluted GAAP EPS was $0.79, with non-GAAP EPS at $0.82.

Company Overview

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components, operating in two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment includes legacy Nuclear Operations Group and Nuclear Services Group segments, focusing on advanced reactors and manufacturing. The Commercial Operations segment encompasses the legacy Nuclear Power Group segment, with activities in medical and industrial radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. The majority of revenue is derived from the Government Operations segment, primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Performance and Challenges

BWXT's second quarter results were driven by strong organic growth and effective execution across its business lines. The Government Operations segment saw a 10% increase in revenue to $540.8 million, while the Commercial Operations segment experienced a 17% increase to $141.5 million. However, the company faced challenges with higher working capital needs due to contract timing, which impacted operating cash flow, decreasing it by 18% to $65.9 million.

Financial Achievements

BWXT's financial achievements are significant for the Aerospace & Defense industry. The company reported a 23% increase in GAAP EPS to $0.79 and a 26% increase in non-GAAP EPS to $0.82. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 18% to $126.2 million, reflecting the company's robust operational performance. These achievements underscore BWXT's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and strategic initiatives.

1820563422534856704.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $681.5 million $612.4 million 11%
Net Income (GAAP) $73.0 million $58.7 million 25%
Adjusted EBITDA $126.2 million $107.0 million 18%
Operating Cash Flow $65.9 million $80.6 million (18)%

Analysis and Commentary

BWXT's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its strong market position and ability to navigate industry challenges. The company's focus on advanced nuclear solutions and strategic initiatives in medical and industrial radioisotopes positions it well for future growth. The increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS, along with the rise in adjusted EBITDA, reflects the company's operational efficiency and strategic execution.

“Second quarter results were ahead of our expectations driven by strong organic growth and crisp execution across our business lines,” said Rex. D Geveden. “Our solid year-to-date performance provides us the confidence to raise the lower end of our 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance.”

BWXT's reaffirmation of its 2024 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, along with the narrowed guidance range for non-GAAP EPS, indicates confidence in its strategic direction and market opportunities. The company's ability to secure significant contracts, such as the management and operations contract for the NNSA’s Pantex Plant, further strengthens its market position.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full earnings release on the BWXT investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BWX Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.