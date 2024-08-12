Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.84 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Above at $1.8 Billion

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) released its 8-K filing on August 5, 2024, reporting second quarter results.

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.8 billion, slightly above estimates of $1.77 billion.
  • Net Income: $112.3 million, a 23% decrease from $146.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.84, compared to $3.67 in the same quarter last year.
  • Wood Products Sales: $489.8 million, down 8% year-over-year due to lower plywood sales volumes and prices.
  • Building Materials Distribution Sales: $1.66 billion, up 1% year-over-year, driven by a 2% increase in sales volume.
  • Cash and Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $922.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total available liquidity of $1.32 billion.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share and a special dividend of $5.00 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial), a leading producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company operates in two segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution, with the latter generating the majority of its revenue.

Performance Overview

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) reported net income of $112.3 million, or $2.84 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for Q2 2024. This compares to net income of $146.3 million, or $3.67 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the same period in 2023. The reported EPS of $2.84 exceeded the analyst estimate of $2.69, while the revenue of $1.8 billion slightly beat the estimated $1.771 billion.

1820563444483649536.png

Segment Performance

In the Wood Products segment, sales decreased by 8% to $489.8 million, driven by lower plywood sales volumes and reduced sales prices for LVL and I-joists. Segment income also fell by 30% to $72.8 million due to higher wood fiber and conversion costs.

The Building Materials Distribution segment saw a 1% increase in sales to $1.655 billion, primarily due to a 2% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 1% decrease in sales prices. Segment income decreased by 13% to $85.4 million, impacted by higher selling and distribution expenses.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a challenging demand environment influenced by elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties, Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) managed to deliver solid financial performance. The company’s focus on organic growth projects and capital returns to shareholders, including a special dividend, underscores its commitment to value creation.

Our team delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter while operating in a somewhat tepid demand environment influenced by elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties," stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Sales $1,797,670 $1,815,219 (1)%
Net Income $112,292 $146,320 (23)%
EPS (Diluted) $2.84 $3.67 (23)%
Adjusted EBITDA $181,207 $220,976 (18)%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) ended Q2 2024 with $922.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $395.7 million in undrawn committed bank line availability, totaling $1.317 billion in available liquidity. The company had $445.7 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024.

Capital Allocation

The company expects capital expenditures for 2024 to be between $250 million and $270 million, excluding potential acquisition spending. On August 1, 2024, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share and a special dividend of $5.00 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.

Outlook

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) remains cautiously optimistic about the near-term demand environment, despite uncertainties in the housing market and economic conditions. The company’s strategic focus on leveraging its manufacturing and distribution network positions it well to navigate these challenges.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boise Cascade Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.