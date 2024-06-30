Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.91 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.56 Billion

Solid Performance Driven by Renewables and Industrial Construction

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,563.7 million, up by 10.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,536.64 million.
  • Net Income: $49.5 million, an increase from $39.0 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.91, compared to $0.72 for the same period in 2022.
  • Gross Profit: $186.7 million, up by 18.7% year-over-year, with gross margin improving to 11.9% from 11.1%.
  • Segment Performance: Energy segment revenue increased by 25.0% to $973.5 million, while Utilities segment revenue decreased by 4.4% to $620.8 million.
  • SG&A Expenses: $100.1 million, up by 17.0% year-over-year, primarily due to increased personnel and technology costs.
  • Backlog: Total backlog as of June 30, 2024, was $10.5 billion, with Utilities backlog at $5.3 billion and Energy backlog at $5.2 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment.

1820564003919917056.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) reported revenue of $1,563.7 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,536.64 million. This represents a 10.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The company's gross profit also saw a significant rise, reaching $186.7 million, an 18.7% increase from the previous year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 11.9%, up from 11.1% in Q2 2023.

Net income for the quarter was $49.5 million, compared to $39.0 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.91, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.73 and up from $0.72 in Q2 2023. Adjusted Net Income was $57.1 million, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.80 in the same period last year.

Segment Performance

The Utilities segment reported a revenue decrease of 4.4% to $620.8 million, primarily due to the completion of a major substation project and lower gas operations activity. However, the segment saw increased activity in renewable energy transmission and communications. Gross profit for the Utilities segment was $64.1 million, slightly down from $66.5 million in Q2 2023, but gross profit as a percentage of revenue improved marginally to 10.3%.

The Energy segment experienced a robust revenue increase of 25.0% to $973.5 million, driven by higher renewables and industrial construction activity. Gross profit for the Energy segment rose by 35.1% to $122.6 million, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue improving to 12.6% from 11.7% in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $117.1 million, up from $102.4 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported an increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses to $100.1 million, a 17.0% rise due to higher personnel and technology costs. Despite this, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue remained relatively stable at 6.4%.

Interest expense for the quarter was $17.1 million, slightly up from $16.9 million in Q2 2023. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2024 was 29.0%, reflecting state income taxes and nondeductible expenses.

Outlook and Strategic Goals

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 estimates, projecting net income between $148.5 million and $159.5 million, or $2.70 to $2.90 per fully diluted share. Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $3.25 to $3.45. The company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA to be between $400 million and $420 million for the year.

Primoris is targeting SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue in the low six percent range and expects gross margins for the Utilities segment to be between 9% and 11%, and for the Energy segment between 10% and 12%. The effective tax rate for 2024 is projected to be approximately 29%.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2024, Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) had $207.4 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $24.2 million, with total capital expenditures for the first half of 2024 amounting to $34.6 million. The company expects capital expenditures for the remainder of the year to be between $45.0 million and $65.0 million.

Primoris also declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend, payable on October 11, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 27, 2024. The company did not repurchase any shares during the first half of 2024 and has $25.0 million remaining under its share purchase program, which expires on December 31, 2024.

Conclusion

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by growth in the renewables and industrial construction sectors. The company's ability to exceed earnings estimates and improve profitability highlights its strategic focus and operational efficiency. With a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, Primoris is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders and customers.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Primoris Services Corp for further details.

