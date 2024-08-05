Information Services Group Inc (III) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $64.3 Million

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $64.3 million, fell short of estimates of $65.51 million, and down 14% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $2.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year’s second quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $0.05 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.1 million, down 30% from the prior-year second quarter.
  • Cash from Operations: $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter last year.
  • Debt Reduction: $74.2 million in debt outstanding, down from $79.2 million at the end of last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.045 per share, payable on October 4, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Information Services Group Inc (III, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Information Services Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology insight, market intelligence, and advisory services firm, specializing in digital transformation services, managed governance, network carrier services, and more.

Performance Overview

Information Services Group Inc (III, Financial) reported revenues of $64.3 million for Q2 2024, a 14% decline from $74.6 million in the same quarter last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $65.51 million. The company's net income for the quarter was $2.0 million, down from $2.3 million in the prior year, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, which beat the analyst estimate of $0.01.

1820564947411824640.png

Geographical Revenue Breakdown

The revenue decline was observed across all geographical segments:

Region Q2 2024 Revenue Q2 2023 Revenue Change
Americas $40.0 million $42.1 million -5%
Europe $18.8 million $24.4 million -23%
Asia Pacific $5.5 million $8.1 million -31%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Information Services Group Inc (III, Financial) achieved a sequential improvement in several key metrics. Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 60%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 400 basis points, driven by an improved product and services mix. However, the company continues to face challenges as clients delay new initiatives and extend their spending over longer periods.

"ISG delivered sequentially stronger results in the second quarter," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. "Adjusted EBITDA was up more than 60 percent, utilization was up more than 800 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 400 basis points, driven by an improved product and services mix, all as our revenue base stabilized versus the first quarter."

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Income $3.7 million $4.9 million
Net Income $2.0 million $2.3 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.04 $0.05

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Information Services Group Inc (III, Financial) generated $2.2 million of cash from operations in Q2 2024, compared to $2.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company's cash balance stood at $11.8 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $14.0 million at the end of Q1 2024. The firm also repurchased $2.0 million of shares and paid $1.7 million of contingent consideration for prior acquisitions during the quarter.

Guidance and Future Outlook

For Q3 2024, Information Services Group Inc (III, Financial) is targeting revenues between $64 million and $66 million and adjusted EBITDA between $7.0 million and $8.0 million. The company remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including reinvesting in the business, managing debt, returning capital to shareholders, and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

"ISG remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that includes reinvesting in our business, managing our debt, returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and supplementing our organic growth with strategic acquisitions to drive long-term shareholder value," Connors said.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Information Services Group Inc for further details.

