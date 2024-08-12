JELD-WEN Holding Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.22, Revenue of $986 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Decline Amid Weak Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $986.0 million, fell short of estimates of $1001.86 million, reflecting a 12.4% year-over-year decline.
  • Net Loss: $18.5 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $84.8 million, a decrease of $24.0 million from $108.9 million in the same quarter last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.6%.
  • North America Segment: Net revenue of $710.6 million, down 13.0% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA of $75.6 million, a decline of $33.2 million.
  • Europe Segment: Net revenue of $275.4 million, down 10.8% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million, a decline of $3.4 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Used $33.8 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $106.4 million provided in the first half of 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price of $15.18.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading manufacturer of doors and windows, reported a significant decline in both revenue and earnings, missing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in the design, production, and distribution of interior and exterior building products, including doors, windows, and walls. The company's products are used in residential and non-residential buildings, with operations primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The majority of its revenue is generated from North America.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

JELD-WEN reported net revenues from continuing operations of $986.0 million for the second quarter, a 12.4% decrease compared to $1,125.8 million in the same period last year. This decline was driven by a 12% drop in Core Revenue due to lower volume/mix amid weak macro-economic conditions and a shift in demand towards lower-priced products.

1820568533503995904.png

The company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $18.5 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $84.8 million, down from $108.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.6%, a decline of 110 basis points year-over-year.

Segment Performance

In North America, net revenue was $710.6 million, a 13.0% decrease from the previous year. The segment's net income was $30.7 million, down $20.6 million year-over-year, with an operating income margin of 6.3%. Adjusted EBITDA for North America was $75.6 million, a decline of $33.2 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased by 270 basis points to 10.6%.

In Europe, net revenue was $275.4 million, a 10.8% decrease from the previous year. The segment reported a net loss of $5.0 million, a decline of $15.7 million year-over-year, with an operating income margin of -2.2%. Adjusted EBITDA for Europe was $20.4 million, a decline of $3.4 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased by 30 basis points to 7.4%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash flow provided by operations was $40.4 million during the first half of 2024, a decrease of $113.0 million compared to the same period last year. Capital expenditures increased by $27.2 million to $74.1 million. Free Cash Flow used in the first half of 2024 was $33.8 million, compared to Free Cash Flow provided in the first half of 2023 of $106.4 million.

CEO Commentary

We continue to make strides in our transformation journey, positioning JELD-WEN for improved performance," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "In the second quarter, even as market demand weakened further, we made notable progress in streamlining our operations. I am proud of how our associates stayed focused on meeting our goals and diligently implementing the necessary foundational changes."

Analysis and Outlook

JELD-WEN's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the challenges posed by weak macro-economic conditions and shifting demand patterns. The company's efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs are evident, but the impact of lower volumes and increased operating expenses has weighed heavily on financial results.

For the full year 2024, JELD-WEN is maintaining its revenue guidance in the range of $3.9 to $4.1 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $340 to $380 million. However, both metrics are trending towards the lower end of the range due to increasing macroeconomic weakness.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring JELD-WEN's ability to navigate these challenges and achieve its transformation goals in the coming quarters. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from JELD-WEN Holding Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.