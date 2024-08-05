Encompass Health Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.13, Revenue at $1.301 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,301.2 million, up by 9.6% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $1,304.68 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.13, reflecting a 24.2% increase from $0.91 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $271.8 million, an 8.9% increase from $249.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $217.4 million, up by 5.2% from $206.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $142.5 million, a 14.7% increase from $124.2 million in the previous year.
  • Discharges: 60,833, representing a 6.7% increase, with same-store discharge growth of 4.8%.
  • Net Patient Revenue per Discharge: $20,803, up by 2.0% from $20,387 in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Encompass Health Corp, the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

Company Overview

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Performance Highlights

Encompass Health Corp reported net operating revenue of $1,301.2 million for Q2 2024, a 9.6% increase from $1,187.1 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 6.7% increase in discharges, including a 4.8% same-store discharge growth. Net patient revenue per discharge also saw a 2.0% increase.

1820573372606738432.png

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share was $1.13, up 24.2% from $0.91 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.11, a 16.8% increase from $0.95 in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.04.

Financial Achievements

Encompass Health Corp's financial achievements are significant for the healthcare providers and services industry. The company reported an 8.9% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $271.8 million, up from $249.6 million in Q2 2023. Cash flows provided by operating activities increased by 5.2% to $217.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net income, partly offset by higher cash tax payments. Adjusted free cash flow also saw a notable increase of 14.7% to $142.5 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%)
Net Operating Revenue (in millions) $1,301.2 $1,187.1 9.6%
Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share $1.13 $0.91 24.2%
Adjusted EPS $1.11 $0.95 16.8%
Cash Flows from Operating Activities (in millions) $217.4 $206.7 5.2%
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $271.8 $249.6 8.9%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in millions) $142.5 $124.2 14.7%
Discharges 60,833 57,011 6.7%
Net Patient Revenue per Discharge $20,803 $20,387 2.0%

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased with our second quarter performance as strong discharge growth facilitated an increase of 9.6% in revenue and 8.9% in Adjusted EBITDA,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. “During the quarter we added 194 beds to our capacity and made continued progress across our key operating initiatives. We also resumed activity under our share repurchase authorization. We remain highly-optimistic about the long-term prospects of our business.”

The company's performance is crucial as it highlights the growing demand for post-acute healthcare services and the effectiveness of Encompass Health Corp's operational strategies. The increase in discharges and revenue per discharge indicates a strong market position and efficient service delivery.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

Encompass Health Corp has raised its full-year guidance, reflecting its confidence in continued growth. The updated guidance is as follows:

Metric Previous Guidance Updated Guidance
Net Operating Revenue (in millions) $5,250 to $5,325 $5,275 to $5,350
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $1,030 to $1,065 $1,040 to $1,075
Adjusted EPS $3.86 to $4.11 $3.97 to $4.22

Encompass Health Corp's strong financial performance and raised guidance underscore its resilience and growth potential in the healthcare sector. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's progress in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Encompass Health Corp for further details.

