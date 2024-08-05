OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $52.8M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS Misses at -$0.26

Record Revenue Growth Amidst Increased Operating Expenses

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $52.8 million, up 33% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $52.49 million.
  • Net Loss: $6.0 million, compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.26, compared to $0.13 for the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $40.8 million, a 36% increase compared to $30.0 million for the same period last year, with a gross margin of 77%.
  • Operating Expenses: $46.5 million, a 30% increase compared to $35.6 million for the same period last year.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash totaled $30.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $82.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Full Year Guidance: Reaffirmed full year 2024 revenue guidance of $200.0 million to $203.0 million, representing growth of 34% to 36% compared to the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company focused on providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs, develops, and commercializes implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, with products including PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Performance and Challenges

OrthoPediatrics Corp reported a record total revenue of $52.8 million for Q2 2024, a 33% increase from $39.6 million in Q2 2023. This exceeded the analyst estimate of $52.49 million. However, the company reported a net loss of $6.0 million, translating to a net loss per share of $0.26, which missed the analyst estimate of -$0.24 per share. The increase in revenue was driven by organic growth in Trauma and Deformity and Scoliosis products, as well as the addition of Boston O&P.

1820573464940146688.png

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a gross profit of $40.8 million, a 36% increase compared to $30.0 million for the same period last year. The gross profit margin for Q2 2024 was 77%, up from 76% in Q2 2023. This improvement was primarily driven by higher domestic growth combined with lower international set sales and favorable purchase price variance release.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $52.8 million $39.6 million
Gross Profit $40.8 million $30.0 million
Operating Expenses $46.5 million $35.6 million
Net Loss $6.0 million $2.9 million
Net Loss Per Share $0.26 $0.13

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, OrthoPediatrics Corp had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash totaling $30.9 million, down from $82.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash was attributed to $5.5 million paid for one-time events. The company also announced a private financing arrangement with Braidwell, LP, providing up to $100 million of capital, which includes a $50 million term loan and $50 million of convertible notes.

Analysis and Outlook

OrthoPediatrics Corp's strong revenue growth is a positive indicator of its market position and product demand. However, the increased operating expenses and net loss highlight the challenges the company faces in managing costs while expanding. The reaffirmation of full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $200.0 million to $203.0 million, representing growth of 34% to 36%, is a positive sign for investors.

David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “I am excited about our productive start to the year. We are executing across the business in a normalized Children's hospital environment to deliver healthy revenue growth and increased operating leverage. Our clinically differentiated product portfolio is driving continued market share gains. We are capitalized to achieve cash flow breakeven and uniquely positioned to continue investing in transformative product development and in our OPSB expansion strategy, while we generate operating cash flow that we expect will support next year's planned set builds."

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OrthoPediatrics Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.