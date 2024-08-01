Vice President of Accounting Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) on August 1, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 680 shares of the company.

CorVel Corp is a provider of healthcare management services and solutions for workers' compensation, auto and liability, group health, and disability insurance markets. The company's services aim to facilitate medical cost containment and improve the management of workers' compensation claims.

Over the past year, Jennifer Yoss has sold a total of 2,714 shares of CorVel Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $300.88, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 64.39, significantly above both the industry median of 11.385 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $237.97, indicating that with a trading price of $300.88, CorVel Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

