On August 5, 2024, Michael Balkin, a Director at Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 10,000 shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN, Financial) is a finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $10.58, valuing the transaction at $105,800. Following this acquisition, the total number of shares owned by the insider is 10,000.

Over the past year, Michael Balkin has engaged in significant buying activity, accumulating 10,000 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Horizon Technology Finance Corp shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders, with 3 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the last year.

The shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp were trading at $10.58 on the day of the purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $391.611 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $21.16, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the insider's growing stake in the company.

