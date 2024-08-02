On August 2, 2024, Director Jennifer Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial) at a price of $50.06 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company.

Heartland Financial USA Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, Jennifer Hopkins has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Heartland Financial USA Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc were trading at $50.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 10.08.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, based on a GF Value of $41.50. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Heartland Financial USA Inc.

