On August 2, 2024, David Kelly, Chief Operating Officer of Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $65.75 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 81,144 shares of Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that provides flexible and permanent staffing solutions in the technology, finance, and accounting sectors, primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, David Kelly has sold a total of 11,000 shares of Kforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Kforce Inc were trading at $65.75 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.76, which is above both the industry median of 17.61 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $61.04, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This suggests that Kforce Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Kforce Inc.

