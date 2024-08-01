On August 1, 2024, Arthur Ryan, Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial), executed a sale of 99 shares of the company at a price of $1085.53 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron markets products for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and inflammatory and infectious diseases, among others, with its primary operations in the United States.

Over the past year, Arthur Ryan has sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $1085.53 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $118.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.65, which is above both the industry median of 26.75 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is $769.32 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

This sale by Arthur Ryan might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation levels and the overall insider selling trend at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.