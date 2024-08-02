Insider Sale: Director Raymond Dwek Sells 5,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Raymond Dwek, Director at United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares of United Therapeutics Corp.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at United Therapeutics Corp, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. There have been 91 insider sales and no insider buys during this period.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $325.35 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $14.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.97, which is below the industry median of 26.75.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07, based on a GF Value of $305.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

1820580972643643392.png

1820581031137406976.png

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.