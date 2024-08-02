On August 2, 2024, Raymond Dwek, Director at United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares of United Therapeutics Corp.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at United Therapeutics Corp, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. There have been 91 insider sales and no insider buys during this period.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $325.35 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $14.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.97, which is below the industry median of 26.75.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07, based on a GF Value of $305.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.