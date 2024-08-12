Jim Wassil, the Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company on August 1, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 207,503 shares of Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel vaccines for infectious diseases. The company aims to improve global health through the advancement of its vaccine candidates.

On the day of the sale, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were priced at $78.84, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $7.91 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and its potential for growth.

Over the past year, Jim Wassil has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The following image illustrates the trend in insider transactions for Vaxcyte Inc:

For investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors, these transactions can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value and future prospects. Further details on the company's valuation can be explored through its GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

