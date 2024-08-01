On August 1, 2024, John Rainey, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 387,165.103 shares of Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc operates a chain of retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

Over the past year, John Rainey has sold a total of 69,156 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 89 insider sells and no insider buys at Walmart Inc.

Shares of Walmart Inc were trading at $69.19 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $543.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.92, which is above both the industry median of 16.265 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Walmart Inc is $56.36 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider sentiment and potential future stock movements.

