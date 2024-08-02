Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) CEO Amnon Shashua Acquires Shares

On August 2, 2024, Amnon Shashua, CEO and President of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY, Financial), purchased 631,963 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 4,080,097 shares of Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye Global Inc specializes in the development of vision-based advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) providing warnings for collision prevention and mitigation. The company has seen a significant insider buying trend with 5 insider buys over the past year and no insider sales during the same period.

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc were priced at $16.51 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $12.24 billion. This valuation aligns with various metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the overall buying trend observed within the company, suggesting a positive outlook from the insiders towards the company's future. The following image illustrates the trend of insider transactions over the past year:

For more detailed valuation, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of the stock to assess its potential fair value and future performance.

This insider buy could be a significant indicator for investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's operational status and future expectations.

