On August 1, 2024, Luis Rodriguez-Gonzalez, General Counsel & Executive Vice President of Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial), sold 36,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,370 shares of Evertec Inc.

Evertec Inc operates as a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, offering a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solutions services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year at Evertec Inc, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells.

Shares of Evertec Inc were trading at $35.1 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $2.124 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.62, which is above both the industry median of 26.18 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Evertec Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $48.78 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Evertec Inc.

