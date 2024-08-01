On August 1, 2024, Holger Bartel, the Global CEO of Travelzoo (TZOO, Financial), sold 13,466 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 302,534 shares of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company publishing offers from travel, entertainment, and local companies. The company is known for its high-quality deals and offers that are tested and approved by its team to ensure the best experience for its users.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Travelzoo shows a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Holger Bartel is part of a broader trend where insiders at Travelzoo have been selling shares but not purchasing any.

Shares of Travelzoo were trading at $10.19 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $124.691 million. The price-earnings ratio of Travelzoo stands at 9.81, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.83 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Travelzoo is $8.37 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. Holger Bartel's recent sale could reflect his personal financial management strategy rather than a commentary on the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.