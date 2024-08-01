On August 1, 2024, Robert O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial), executed a sale of 28,993 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

PulteGroup Inc, a prominent player in the homebuilding industry, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through its various brands, catering to different customer segments across multiple states.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc were priced at $129.29 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $25.60 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the homebuilding sector.

The price-earnings ratio of PulteGroup Inc stands at 9.41, which is below both the industry median of 12.25 and the company’s historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower price relative to earnings compared to peers and historical figures.

According to the GF Value assessment, with a current price of $129.29 and a GF Value of $81.60, PulteGroup Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of PulteGroup Inc shares, while there have been two instances of insider selling, including the recent transaction by the insider.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and expectations regarding the company's future performance.

