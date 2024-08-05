On August 5, 2024, Kevin Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx Inc (CVRX, Financial), purchased 30,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of CVRx Inc.

CVRx Inc is a medical device company that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from heart failure and other cardiac conditions.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $8.36, valuing the purchase at $251,080. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, as it represents all the shares the insider has purchased over the past year. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for CVRx Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a strategic position being taken within the company.

Shares of CVRx Inc were trading at $8.36 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $183.686 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for CVRx Inc is $20.10 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could be a significant indicator for investors, reflecting the insider's confidence in the future prospects of CVRx Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.