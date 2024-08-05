Director Robert Arsov Sells 87,500 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

On August 5, 2024, Robert Arsov, a Director at Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), sold 87,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,879,837 shares of Rumble Inc.

Rumble Inc operates as a video platform company, providing creators a space to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. The company has been a popular choice among content creators seeking alternatives to traditional platforms.

Over the past year, Robert Arsov has sold a total of 607,512 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Rumble Inc were trading at $6 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.67 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and investor expectations.

The insider transaction trends at Rumble Inc can be visualized in the following chart:

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors and analysts can gain further insights into the financial health and market position of Rumble Inc.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the actions of major stakeholders within Rumble Inc.

