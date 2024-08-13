Thomas Fountain, the Executive Vice President of Global Services & Strategy at F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 851 shares of the company on August 2, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of F5 Inc.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN) technologies for availability, performance, and security of network applications and the cloud.

Over the past year, Thomas Fountain has sold a total of 6,826 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 35 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of F5 Inc were priced at $192.71, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.10, which is below the industry median of 26.18 and also lower than the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $172.34, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

