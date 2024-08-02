Director Andra Rush Acquires Shares of Terex Corp (TEX)

On August 2, 2024, Andra Rush, a Director at Terex Corp (TEX, Financial), purchased 2,205 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 21,983 shares of Terex Corp.

Terex Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of lifting and material handling solutions for a variety of industries, including construction, infrastructure, quarrying, recycling, energy, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, and utilities.

Over the past year, Andra Rush has increased her holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 3,335 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Terex Corp shows a trend with 5 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Terex Corp were trading at $54.36 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Terex Corp stands at 7.42, which is lower than both the industry median of 13.6 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Terex Corp is estimated at $58.34 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock by those closely associated with the company. However, investors should also consider other financial metrics and market conditions when evaluating this stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.