On August 2, 2024, Morgan James C M, Chief Operating Officer of ICF International Inc (ICFI, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company at a price of $152.5 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 40,163 shares of ICF International Inc.

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company's services primarily address four key markets: energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial.

Over the past year, Morgan James C M has sold a total of 12,400 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for ICF International Inc shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of ICF International Inc were trading at $152.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 31.08, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.61 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ICF International Inc is estimated at $129.37 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

This recent insider sell might interest investors as they evaluate the stock’s current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing transactions in the context of the company's market performance and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.