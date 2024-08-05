On August 5, 2024, Alex Schultz, Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial), purchased 37,586 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 232,301 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company offers itineraries that allow its guests to explore the oceans, rivers, and land-based destinations.

Over the past year, Alex Schultz has been actively increasing his stake in the company, with a total of 178,210 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent acquisition aligns with the broader insider buying trend at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, which has seen 7 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc were priced at $7.32 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $390.83 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $16.32, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation or future prospects of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, as insiders often buy shares based on their expectations of the company's future performance.

