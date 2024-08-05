Q2 2024 SI-BONE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Saqib Iqbal - SI-BONE Inc - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me are Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer; and Anshul Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, SI-BONE released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of