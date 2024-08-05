Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD, Financial) delivered revenue within guidance and showed incremental improvement in adjusted EBITDA despite macroeconomic challenges.

The company experienced a significant increase in renovation projects, with closed projects growing over 300% year-over-year, generating approximately $5 million in revenue.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) has onboarded new high-profile clients like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for its RENOVATE program, enhancing its market position.

The Agent Partner Program saw a surge in agent offer requests, representing over 25% of total requests and contributing to nearly one-third of acquisitions.

The company has made substantial progress in cost management, expecting to save more than $35 million annually, up from the previously targeted $30 million.

Negative Points

The real estate market experienced volatility with mortgage rates surpassing 7%, leading to softening buyer demand and increased active inventory.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) reported a net loss of $13.8 million, although this was an improvement from previous quarters.

The company expects a decline in acquisition volume in the second half of the year due to a disciplined approach focusing on wider margins per home.

Despite the growth in renovation projects, the overall market conditions remain challenging with affordability issues and increased insurance costs in key markets like Florida.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) is operating in a low-volume market, which impacts the scalability of its various service channels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Brian, you have a deep history with real estate agents, and in the industry you're setting up new solutions, the new one announced today, Powered by Offerpad, there's RENOVATION. How are you envisioning the business evolving maybe near term? There's a lot of uncertainties still baked in.

A: Nick, when we founded Offerpad, we wanted to be a solution center for everyone, including real estate agents. We aim to meet customers where they are, whether they want to be represented by agents or not. Our Powered by Offerpad solution has been key for agents, providing real-time information and expanding our technology. As the market transitions from a low inventory seller's market to more inventory and less buyer demand, we remain focused on providing solutions for everyone, including agents and customers.

Q: Peter, how are you thinking about balancing cutting costs, trying to drive EBITDA profitability, and ensuring the business is still positioned to accelerate when things normalize?

A: They go hand in hand. We are focused on taking advantage of the lower volume, tougher real estate environment to position the business for success and adjusted EBITDA positivity in any environment. This approach will allow us to participate more effectively when the market volume increases.

Q: Brian, can you provide some color on the dispersion of performance across your footprint? Any markets that stand out in terms of more notable slowing trends or bucking these trends?

A: The Florida markets, including Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando, are seeing more supply and affordability pressures. Phoenix is also impacted by affordability. Conversely, markets like Houston and Indianapolis remain consistent. Overall, we are seeing more sellers testing the market and more buyers reaching out to us first, leading to increased request activity.

Q: Brian, you mentioned asset-light services were around one-third of total transactions in the quarter. Do you see this mix peaking in the near term? Any color on the sequential trajectory of acquisition volume into Q3 and Q4?

A: As the market shifts to a buyer's market, we expect other investors to jump in, benefiting our Direct Plus channel and RENOVATE services. We are not planning on increased acquisition volume and expect it to decline in Q3. The mix of asset-light services will shift depending on market conditions, but we anticipate continued growth in these services.

Q: Are you seeing any pressure on buyer commissions? Are you paying lower selling costs as a result?

A: It's still too early to tell. There's a lot of noise in the industry, and we expect significant changes over the next several months or years. We are launching Instant Access, allowing buyers to access our homes directly and choose to submit offers directly or work with an agent.

Q: Can you describe the key use cases for agents with Powered by Offerpad? What's the ultimate goal for the portal?

A: Powered by Offerpad aims to improve efficiency and communication between agents and Offerpad. It integrates with our internal platform, Helix, providing real-time data and ensuring a consistent customer experience. The goal is to enhance agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

Q: How do you plan to adjust to home price appreciation moderating while interest rates remain elevated?

A: We have not been underwriting any home price appreciation for the last few quarters. We focus on wider spreads and cost efficiencies, ensuring we can buy, renovate, and sell homes profitably. We are also targeting homes in good areas that need renovations to add value.

Q: Can you clarify what you mean by sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA in your Q3 guidance? Does it assume gross margin improvement?

A: It doesn't necessarily assume gross margin improvement, but we probably will see it. The focus is on achieving adjusted EBITDA positivity and cash flow positivity through expanding margins and cost efficiencies.

Q: How are you looking to work with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, and how could that partnership ramp over time?

A: We are excited about these high-volume clients. They allow us to expand into new markets without our express or cash offer business. These partnerships involve high-dollar renovations, leveraging our ground game and real estate knowledge to provide value and efficiency.

