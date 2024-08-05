Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) reported a 13% year-over-year growth in cash collections, driven by higher recent purchases and operational initiatives.

The company invested $379 million during the quarter, reflecting attractive global pricing and a strong investment strategy.

PRA Group Inc (PRAA) achieved record investment levels in Europe for any given second quarter in its history.

The company has successfully expanded its seller relationships in both the U.S. and Europe, contributing to robust investment volumes.

PRA Group Inc (PRAA) has made significant progress in its U.S. business turnaround, with improvements in operational execution and legal collections processes.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased by $31 million year-over-year, primarily due to investments in the U.S. legal channel.

Interest expense for the second quarter rose by $12 million, reflecting increased interest rates and higher debt balances.

The company's cash efficiency ratio declined to 59% from 61% in the prior year period, mainly due to higher legal collection costs.

There is a lag between initial legal investments and resulting cash collections, which may impact short-term cash efficiency.

The competitive environment in Southern Europe remains intense, leading to selective investments in these markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Rakesh, can you clarify your comments regarding stress from inflation and high rates on the US consumer? Is this a new observation or a reiteration?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: It is a reiteration of what we mentioned previously. We have strategies to counter any stress that consumers may be facing due to cumulative inflation. Our cash-generating initiatives in call centers and the legal channel help mitigate these pressures. We are also seeing an increase in the number of payment plans, which is positive.

Q: Can you quantify the cost difference between collecting dollars from offshore sites versus the US, and what are your future plans for offshore collections?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: We are still evaluating the effectiveness of our offshore collectors, who have not yet had nine months of experience. We aim to build our offshore proportions over time. While we don't disclose specific cost differentials, it is a meaningful difference, which led us to consider this alternative.

Q: Are we at a stable point in terms of pricing for collections in the US, or could it improve with increased supply?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: It's difficult to predict forward pricing in the US. The supply-demand equation and the mix of files coming to market will influence pricing. We have seen an improvement in multiples over the past couple of years, and we are encouraged by the trend.

Q: Can you comment on the overall level of supply in Europe and the competitive environment?

A: Rakesh Sehgal, CFO: Europe is primarily spot-driven, and supply can vary. We saw a significant uptick in volumes in Q2 compared to Q1. Competition remains healthy, and we continue to engage with sellers to win our fair share of deals.

Q: Is the change in your efficiency outlook due to increased investment in the legal channel?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: Yes, the change is linked to the larger volume of investments in our legal channel. This is not a change in strategy but a function of the volume of accounts and the speed at which we manage them. These investments are expected to drive future cash collections.

Q: Can you provide more color on cash collection characteristics between individual portfolio vintages in the US?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: We have seen significant overperformance in older vintages, indicating that our cash initiatives are effective. Payments are coming in over a longer period, which we view as a timing issue rather than a vintage-specific trend.

Q: Can you share any additional color on the level of competition and pricing in Europe?

A: Rakesh Sehgal, CFO: Competition in Europe remains healthy despite some pressure on peers. We continue to see a competitive environment and are encouraged by our ability to engage with sellers and win deals.

Q: Have you seen differences in repayment behavior among different income brackets?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: We have observed differences in repayment behavior among income brackets, but our cash-generating initiatives are designed to address these variations and optimize collections.

Q: What are your expectations for portfolio investments and cash collections for the rest of the year?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: We expect portfolio investments to remain strong and cash collections to sustain double-digit growth for the full year. We also anticipate cash efficiency to be closer to 60% for the year, reflecting improved strategies and increased legal collections spend.

Q: How do you plan to manage expenses and enhance shareholder value?

A: Vikram Atal, Board Member: We are focused on optimizing investments, driving operational execution, and managing expenses. Our initiatives are delivering results, and we expect continued growth and enhanced shareholder value as we move into 2025.

