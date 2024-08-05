Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (BOM:504614) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amid Market Challenges

Company reports significant profit increase and maintains strong liquidity despite market volatility.

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Quarterly Revenue: INR926 crores in Q1 FY25, compared to INR889 crores in the previous quarter and INR1,052 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • Consolidated Profit After Tax: INR199 crores, up from INR88 crores last quarter and INR172 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • CapEx Spending: Approximately INR150 crores during the quarter.
  • Net Debt: The company is net debt-free with consolidated long-term debt at around INR1,300 crores.
  • Long-Term Loans Repayable: INR240 crores within the next year.
  • Cash and Liquid Investments: Around INR1,300 crores as of June 30.
  • Ferro Alloys Exports: 32,500 metric tonnes worth INR273 crores in Q1 FY25, compared to 27,000 metric tonnes worth INR203 crores last quarter and 29,400 metric tonnes worth INR242 crores in Q1 FY24.
Positive Points

  • Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (BOM:504614, Financial) achieved consolidated quarterly revenue of INR926 crores in Q1 FY25, up from INR889 crores in the previous quarter.
  • Consolidated profit after tax increased to INR199 crores, significantly higher than INR88 crores last quarter and INR172 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • The company is net debt-free with strong liquidity, holding cash and liquid investments of around INR1,300 crores as of June 30.
  • The 25-megawatt Rehar hydropower project is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned by the end of this quarter.
  • Work on the 50-megawatt captive solar power project is progressing as scheduled, with the plant expected to be operational by the end of the current financial year.

Negative Points

  • Hydropower generation decreased by 13% due to delayed launches.
  • Steel prices have been negatively impacted by increased exports from China due to subdued domestic demand.
  • The company experienced a 6% to 8% decline in steel product prices from June, affecting overall revenue.
  • There has been no material correction in raw material prices, which could impact future profitability.
  • The company faces delays in obtaining necessary clearances for coal mining projects, which could affect future production timelines.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (BOM:504614) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: Sir, you mentioned that the prices have started to decline from June. Just wanted to understand what are the current prices with respect to 1Q averages? How much it is down?
A: The prices have corrected by around 6% to 8% as compared to the first-quarter average. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: Correspondingly, the cost of production, any guidance in terms of production in the cost of product numbers? The coal, iron ore cost for you?
A: There has not been any material correction in the raw material prices when you compare with the Q1 average. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: We have spent INR150 crore in 1Q. I wanted to understand the overall FY25 CapEx, how much is left for spending?
A: The total CapEx should be somewhere in the range of INR700 crores, out of which we have already spent about INR150 crores in the first quarter. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: Regarding our Raipur captive power plant, it's been shut down last quarter. When do you expect reproduction in both units?
A: The Raipur captive power plant has restarted after statutory overhauling. The 25-megawatt Rehar hydro project will be commissioned in this quarter. - Pankaj Sarda, Joint Managing Director

Q: Do you see more margin improvement in coming quarters?
A: It depends on market conditions. Presently, margins are on the lower side compared to the first quarter, but it depends on how the market evolves post-rainy season. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: We see a slight drop in pellet, billet, and wire rod volume numbers. Is this due to demand or Chinese import?
A: The production of billet was intentionally curtailed to supply power on the IEX where we were getting better margins. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: Can you give some detail about the use of power project SKS?
A: The matter is held by NCLT after revert from NCLAT, and everyone is awaiting the orders. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: How do you foresee the second half of FY25?
A: Operational performance will remain at normal levels throughout the year. Pricing is volatile and depends on multiple factors including geopolitical conditions and interest rates. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: Do we see further profitability improvement even though the situation persists under current levels?
A: There will be additions from the increase in coal mining capacity and the commissioning of our hydropower projects. - Padam Jain, CFO

Q: Post-elections, how are you seeing the operations level, especially on the labor side?
A: We are operating at normal levels. - Padam Jain, CFO

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.