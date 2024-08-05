Q1 2025 Saregama India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 results conference call of Saregama India Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pulkit Chawla from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pulkit Chawla - Emkay Global Financial Services - Analyst



Thank you, Neha. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 earnings call for Saregama. From the management, we have with us today, Mr. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director; Mr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saket Shah, Group Head, Investor Relations and ESG Reporting; and Mr. Pankaj Kedia, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Without any further delay, I shall now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you, Vikram.



Vikram Mehra - Saregama India Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. This quarter saw