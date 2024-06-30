Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.28 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $402 Million

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Highlighted in Latest Filing

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $402.0 million, up 23% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $393.16 million.
  • Gross Profit: $209.1 million, up 32% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 52.0%, an increase from 48.8% in the prior-year period.
  • Net Income: $79.8 million, up 55% year-over-year, driven by strong revenue growth and improved gross margins.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.28, up 65% year-over-year, reflecting significant operational leverage and efficiency gains.
  • North America Revenue: $382.4 million, up 23% year-over-year, highlighting robust consumer demand in the region.
  • International Revenue: $19.6 million, up 30% year-over-year, driven by increased brand awareness and market penetration.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $100.4 million, up 29% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and cost management.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported record revenue and profit figures, driven by robust performance in North America and continued international expansion.

Company Overview

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) operates in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of its revenue concentrated in North America. The company’s products, which include Celsius Originals, Celsius Essentials, and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, are known for their natural ingredients and metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. In 2022, Celsius entered a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $402.0 million $325.9 million 23%
Gross Profit $209.1 million $159.0 million 32%
Net Income $79.8 million $51.5 million 55%
Diluted EPS $0.28 $0.17 65%

1820769665186689024.png

These results significantly exceeded analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 and revenue of $393.16 million. The company's actual EPS of $0.28 and revenue of $402.0 million highlight its strong market position and operational efficiency.

Key Financial Achievements

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $402.0 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross profit of $209.1 million, up 32% from the prior-year period, with a gross margin improvement to 52.0% from 48.8%.
  • Net income of $79.8 million, representing a 55% increase year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.28, a 65% increase compared to Q2 2023.

These achievements underscore the company's ability to drive growth and profitability in a competitive market. The improvement in gross margin was attributed to freight optimization and lower materials costs, which are critical for maintaining profitability in the beverage industry.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement for Q2 2024 reveals a strong performance across key metrics:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $401.977 million $325.883 million
Cost of Revenue $192.879 million $166.889 million
Gross Profit $209.098 million $158.994 million
SG&A Expenses $114.850 million $94.181 million
Net Income $79.783 million $51.509 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) reported total assets of $1.72 billion, up from $1.54 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $903.2 million, reflecting a strong liquidity position. Total liabilities were $478.6 million, with stockholders' equity of $415.8 million.

Commentary and Outlook

John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., stated: “Celsius today reported its best second quarter financial results ever, delivering records in revenue, gross profit and gross margin. Celsius continued to lead the energy drink category, contributing 47 percent of all second-quarter growth, and we believe that we are well-positioned to capture incremental category dollar share. Celsius innovation is giving consumers great tasting, better-for-you energy drink products that are filling a whitespace and bringing new consumers to an evolving energy drink category.”

Analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) has demonstrated robust growth and operational efficiency, significantly outperforming analyst estimates. The company's strategic focus on branding, innovation, and leveraging its partnership with PepsiCo has paid off, as evidenced by the strong financial results. The improvement in gross margin and net income highlights the company's ability to manage costs effectively while driving top-line growth.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should take note of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial)'s impressive performance and strategic positioning in the rapidly growing energy drink market. The company's continued focus on innovation and expansion, both domestically and internationally, positions it well for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celsius Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.