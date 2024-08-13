Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $(0.11) and Revenue of $16.8 Million, Misses Estimates

Second Quarter Results Highlight Financial Challenges and Strategic Appointments

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income (Loss): Reported a net loss of $6.1 million or $(0.11) per diluted common share for Q2 2024.
  • Distributable Earnings (Loss): Recorded a distributable loss of $6.6 million or $(0.12) per diluted common share for the second quarter.
  • Revenue: Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $16.8 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $17.08 million.
  • Dividend Declaration: Declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on October 15, 2024.
  • Management Changes: Announced the appointments of Tae-Sik Yoon as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Gonzales as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, effective August 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that provides commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company operates in one segment, focusing on originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments, with revenues primarily derived from interest income on loans.

Performance Overview

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million, or $(0.11) per diluted common share, and a Distributable Earnings (Loss) of $(6.6) million, or $(0.12) per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.10 and revenue of $17.08 million.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's financial performance was impacted by several factors, including the resolution of risk-rated loans and maintaining financial flexibility. CEO Bryan Donohoe commented,

“We continued to make progress on resolving risk rated 4 and 5 loans and maintaining financial flexibility. While these measures impacted our second quarter financial results, we believe these actions better position the Company for higher levels of portfolio growth and earnings in the future.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Interest Income $40.85 million $51.94 million
Interest Expense $(27.48) million $(26.95) million
Net Interest Margin $13.36 million $24.99 million
Total Revenue $16.80 million $24.99 million
Total Expenses $8.91 million $7.11 million
Net Income (Loss) $(6.13) million $(2.20) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE, Financial) reported total assets of $2.07 billion, a decrease from $2.28 billion as of December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $70.65 million, down from $110.46 million at the end of 2023. The company's liabilities totaled $1.49 billion, compared to $1.65 billion at the end of the previous year.

Strategic Appointments

The company announced the appointment of Tae-Sik Yoon as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Gonzales as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, effective August 30, 2024. CEO Bryan Donohoe expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating,

“I have the utmost confidence in Tae-Sik and Jeff and look forward to our continued partnership as we seek to execute on behalf of our shareholders.”

Dividend Declaration

On August 6, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per common share for the third quarter of 2024, payable on October 15, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Analysis

The financial results for the second quarter of 2024 highlight the challenges faced by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE, Financial) in managing its portfolio and maintaining financial flexibility. The company's efforts to resolve risk-rated loans and strategic appointments are steps towards stabilizing and potentially improving future performance. However, the missed earnings estimates and reduced net interest margin indicate ongoing pressures in the commercial real estate market.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp for further details.

