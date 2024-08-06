Dave Inc (DAVE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08, Revenue of $80.1 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Demand

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $80.1 million, up 31% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $75.50 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $6.4 million, a significant increase of $29.0 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15.2 million, up $28.3 million year-over-year, reflecting a 15% sequential increase.
  • Monthly Transacting Members: Reached a record 2.3 million, contributing to revenue growth.
  • Liquidity: $89.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, investments, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: Raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $40-$50 million, reflecting strong year-to-date performance.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. Dave Inc, a financial services company offering a banking app with features such as financial insights, overdraft protection, credit building, and side gig opportunities, reported record revenue and significant profitability improvements.

Performance Overview

Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $80.1 million, a 31% year-over-year increase, surpassing the analyst estimate of $75.50 million. The company also achieved a GAAP net income of $6.4 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $22.6 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $15.2 million, up from a loss of $13.1 million in the same period last year.

1820770522187853824.png

Key Financial Achievements

Dave Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the software industry, where revenue growth and profitability are critical. The company's third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth was driven by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and a rise in monthly transacting members to a record 2.3 million.

“2024 continues to show impressive results as we exceeded growth and profitability expectations again in the second quarter,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Operating Revenues, Net $80.1 million $61.2 million
GAAP Net Income (Loss) $6.4 million ($22.6 million)
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $15.2 million ($13.1 million)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Dave Inc had $89.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, investments, and restricted cash, compared to $101.5 million at the end of Q1 2024. The reduction was primarily due to an increase in advance receivables outstanding, driven by higher ExtraCash originations.

Financial Guidance

Dave Inc raised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $40-$50 million, reflecting strong year-to-date results and a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. The company also adjusted its full-year GAAP operating revenue guidance to $310-$325 million, representing a 20%-25% year-over-year growth.

“We believe this quarter’s performance is further validation of our strong and scalable business model,” commented Kyle Beilman, CFO of Dave.

Analysis and Conclusion

Dave Inc's Q2 2024 results highlight the company's robust growth trajectory and operational efficiency. The significant improvements in revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA underscore the effectiveness of its business model and strategic initiatives. With a solid balance sheet and continued focus on efficient growth, Dave Inc is well-positioned to achieve its growth and profitability objectives for the year.

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dave Inc for further details.

