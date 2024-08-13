NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $876M, GAAP EPS Falls Short at $(0.54)

Company Reports Lower Revenue and Earnings, Implements Cost Reduction Programs

Summary
  • Revenue: $876 million, fell short of estimates of $886.60 million and down from $946 million in the prior year.
  • Net Loss: $(74) million, compared to $(51) million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.54), below the analyst estimate of $(0.31).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $144 million, down from $168 million in the prior year.
  • Software & Services Revenue: $656 million, down from $679 million in the prior year.
  • Total Segment ARR: $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion in the prior year.
  • Strategic Actions: Announced divestiture of Digital Banking to Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion plus contingent consideration of up to $100 million.
On August 6, 2024, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. NCR Voyix Corp is a company providing services of digital commerce solutions for retail, restaurant, and digital banking. The company operates in three reportable segments: Retail, Restaurants, and Digital Banking. The Retail segment provides software solutions for retailers of all sizes, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. The Restaurants segment offers end-to-end technology solutions for food service establishments, improving operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, and reducing costs. The Digital Banking segment serves financial institutions with cloud-based software solutions for a fully integrated digital banking experience across channels. Revenue sources include software sales and service support within each segment.

Performance Overview

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) reported GAAP revenue of $876 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $946 million in the same period last year. The normalized revenue also saw a decline, coming in at $876 million compared to $928 million in Q2 2023. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $(74) million, widening from $(51) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $144 million, down from $168 million in Q2 2023, while normalized adjusted EBITDA was $145 million, a decrease from $183 million in the previous year.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Revenue ($M) % Change Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) % Change
Retail 517 553 (7)% 87 115 (24)%
Restaurants 201 223 (10)% 62 51 22%
Digital Banking 154 141 9% 63 54 17%

Strategic Announcements

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) announced several strategic actions aimed at realigning its operating model and improving revenue and earnings growth. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Digital Banking segment to Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion plus contingent consideration of up to $100 million. Additionally, NCR Voyix has executed an outsourced design and manufacturing agreement with Ennoconn Corp. to provide point-of-sale and self-checkout hardware manufacturing and support. The company is also implementing a multi-phase cost reduction program, beginning with $75 million in annualized payroll cost reductions.

"The strategic actions announced today support the continued realignment of our operating model to focus on our restaurant and retail customers and will enable us to improve our revenue and earnings growth over time," said David Wilkinson, NCR Voyix CEO.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) reported some positive metrics. The Software & Services revenue was $656 million, slightly down from $679 million in the prior year. The total segment annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion, and the Software ARR was $1.3 billion, an increase from $1.2 billion in the previous year. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's ability to generate consistent revenue streams, which is vital for long-term stability and growth in the software industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

From the income statement, the diluted EPS from continuing operations was $(0.54), while the non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.09. The balance sheet showed a focus on reducing leverage, with the company expecting its net leverage ratio to be approximately 2.0x net debt/Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis after the completion of the announced transactions.

Analysis

The performance of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) in Q2 2024 highlights both challenges and opportunities. The decline in revenue and adjusted EBITDA indicates the company is facing headwinds, possibly from market conditions or operational inefficiencies. However, the strategic actions, including the divestiture of the Digital Banking segment and cost reduction programs, are steps towards optimizing operations and improving financial health. The increase in ARR and Software ARR is a positive sign, reflecting the company's potential for stable, recurring revenue streams.

Overall, while NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) has reported a challenging quarter, the strategic initiatives and focus on core segments could position the company for improved performance in the future. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NCR Voyix Corp for further details.

