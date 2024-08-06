On August 6, 2024, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company with well-known brands such as Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company primarily derives its revenue from the United States, with additional presence in Brazil, South Korea, and other countries through franchising.

Performance Overview

Bloomin Brands Inc reported Q2 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.37. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.51, compared to $0.70 in Q2 2023. Total revenues for the quarter were $1,118.9 million, a 2.9% decrease from $1,152.7 million in the same period last year, exceeding the estimated revenue of $1,066.66 million.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

CEO David Deno commented on the softer-than-anticipated casual dining industry, stating, "While our comparable sales growth outpaced the industry in Q2, we did not meet our expectations. We are very focused on developing a path to sustainable growth at Outback and are making progress in improving the guest experience, providing meaningful value, and enhancing customer and digital capabilities."

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Bloomin Brands Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on September 4, 2024. Additionally, year-to-date through August 2, 2024, the company repurchased 9.9 million shares for a total of $263.1 million, with $99.4 million of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Total Revenues $1,118.9 million $1,152.7 million (2.9)% GAAP Operating Income Margin 4.1% 7.8% (3.7)% Adjusted Operating Income Margin 5.7% 7.8% (2.1)% Restaurant-level Operating Margin 14.3% 16.4% (2.1)%

Key Metrics and Their Importance

The decrease in total revenues was primarily due to lower comparable restaurant sales, the net impact of restaurant closures and openings, and the benefit from Brazil value-added tax exemptions during 2023. The GAAP operating income margin decreased due to a decline in restaurant-level operating margin, higher impairment and closure costs, and increased depreciation and amortization expenses. The restaurant-level operating margin was impacted by lower restaurant sales, higher labor, operating, and commodity costs due to inflation, unfavorable product mix, and higher advertising expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in average check per person and cost-saving initiatives.

Comparable Restaurant Sales

Segment Q2 2024 Outback Steakhouse (U.S.) (0.1)% Carrabba's Italian Grill 2.0% Bonefish Grill (2.0)% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (1.1)% Combined U.S. (0.1)% Outback Steakhouse (Brazil) (1.1)%

Updated Financial Outlook

Bloomin Brands Inc updated its full-year 2024 guidance to reflect current industry trends. The company now expects U.S. comparable restaurant sales to range from down 1% to flat, capital expenditures between $260 million and $270 million, and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.10 and $2.30.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

