Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $1.47 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $140.0 Million

Management & Advisory Fees Surge by 33%, Assets Under Management Grow by 11%

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Assets Under Management: Total assets under management reached $129.7 billion, marking an 11% year-over-year increase.
  • Revenue: Management and advisory fees grew by 33% year-over-year to $140.0 million, falling short of the estimated $152.69 million.
  • Carried Interest: Unrealized carried interest balance increased by 12% year-over-year to approximately $1.2 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS reported at $1.47, with GAAP net income of $59.0 million for the quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A common stock, with a target full-year dividend of $1.96, representing a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year.
On August 6, 2024, Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending June 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States, offering a range of investment solutions across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital, and impact. The company generates revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Performance Highlights

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) reported total assets under management (AUM) of $129.7 billion, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. Fee-earning assets under management (FEAUM) also saw a significant rise, growing 13% to $67.7 billion. The company’s management and advisory fees surged by 33% to $140.0 million compared to the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) achieved a GAAP net income of $59.0 million, translating to GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47. This performance significantly outpaced the analyst estimates of $1.07 EPS and $122.69 million in revenue. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A common stock, marking a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q1 FY25 YoY Change
Management and Advisory Fees $140.0 million 33%
GAAP Net Income $59.0 million 90%
GAAP EPS $1.47 81%
Adjusted Net Income $81.4 million 60%
Non-GAAP EPS $1.51 61%
Fee Related Earnings $60.1 million 33%
Adjusted EBITDA $96.2 million 58%

Commentary and Analysis

Hamilton Lane Co-CEO Erik Hirsch commented: “After a successful fiscal 2024, we have opened up fiscal 2025 with a strong quarter. Our team remains focused on executing and delivering consistent results for our clients and this has resulted in strong growth across the entirety of our business.”

The company's strong performance is underscored by its ability to grow its AUM and FEAUM significantly, which is crucial for an asset management firm. The increase in management and advisory fees, coupled with a substantial rise in net income and EPS, highlights Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial)'s operational efficiency and market positioning.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with total assets of $1.37 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company maintained a modest leverage with $196 million of debt. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $151.7 million, reflecting a healthy liquidity position.

Conclusion

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial health and operational growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The significant increase in management and advisory fees, coupled with strong net income and EPS growth, positions the company well for continued success in the asset management industry. Investors and stakeholders can access the full detailed presentation of the first quarter fiscal 2025 results on the Company’s Shareholders website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hamilton Lane Inc for further details.

