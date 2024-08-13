First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.14 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $258.6M Slightly Surpasses Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Efficiency

Summary
  • Revenue: $258.6 million, up 19.5% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $258.24 million.
  • Net Income: Increased 12% to $8.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 37% to $35.3 million from $25.8 million in Q2 2022.
  • Same-Restaurant Sales: Declined by 0.3%, with same-restaurant traffic growth down 4.0%.
  • Restaurant Openings: Opened 7 new system-wide restaurants across 6 states, bringing the total to 538 system-wide restaurants.
  • Income from Operations Margin: Improved to 6.4% from 5.3% in Q2 2022.
  • Restaurant Level Operating Profit Margin: Increased to 21.9% from 20.9% in Q2 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance with significant revenue growth and improved operational margins. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

Performance Highlights

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc reported a 19.5% increase in total revenues, reaching $258.6 million in Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $258.24 million. The company's net income rose by 12% to $8.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, aligning with the estimated earnings per share of $0.14.

1820786015724531712.png

Operational Efficiency and Growth

The company demonstrated operational efficiency with an improvement in income from operations margin by 110 basis points to 6.4% and a restaurant-level operating profit margin increase of 100 basis points to 21.9%. Adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial rise of 37% to $35.3 million, reflecting the company's effective cost management and operational strategies.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results and proud of our teams for delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and employees. Amidst a challenging backdrop, which we view as transitory, we are operating our restaurants at a very high level and with tremendous efficiency,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $258.6 million $216.3 million
Net Income $8.9 million $8.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $35.3 million $25.8 million
Income from Operations Margin 6.4% 5.3%
Restaurant Level Operating Profit Margin 21.9% 20.9%

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive financial performance, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc faced challenges with same-restaurant sales growth of negative 0.3% and same-restaurant traffic growth of negative 4.0%. These metrics indicate a slight decline in customer traffic, which the company attributes to transitory factors.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its growth plans, with more than 130 new sites in the pipeline and a target to open 52-56 new system-wide restaurants in fiscal year 2024. The company also updated its guidance metrics, projecting total revenue growth in the range of 17.0% to 19.0% and Adjusted EBITDA between $106.0 million to $112.0 million.

For more detailed financial information, refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2024, accessible at First Watch Investor Relations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Watch Restaurant Group Inc for further details.

