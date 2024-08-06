Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $198.3M, Adjusted EBITDA Up 42%

Strong Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth Amidst Competitive Landscape

Summary
  • Revenue: $198.3 million, up 20% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $194.65 million.
  • Net Loss: $1.2 million, a significant decline from net income of $38.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $44.2 million, up 42% from $31.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV): $998.1 million, a 5% increase from $953.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Marketplace Orders: 3.1 million, up from 2.6 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Vivid Seats Inc, an online ticket marketplace connecting fans to live events and artists, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for the quarter.

Company Overview

Vivid Seats Inc is a leading online ticket marketplace that connects fans to live events, including sports, concerts, theaters, and comedy shows across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments: marketplace and resale.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Vivid Seats Inc reported revenues of $198.3 million for Q2 2024, a 20% increase from $165.4 million in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $194.65 million. The company also reported a net loss of $1.2 million, a significant decline from the net income of $38.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 42% year-over-year to $44.2 million from $31.1 million in Q2 2023.

1820786085391921152.png

Key Operational Metrics

Vivid Seats Inc's Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) increased by 5% to $998.1 million from $953.7 million in Q2 2023. The total number of marketplace orders rose to 3,097,000 from 2,627,000 in the same period last year. The company also experienced an increase in total resale orders, which grew to 101,000 from 76,000 in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, Vivid Seats Inc faced challenges, including a net loss and increased cancellations in both marketplace and resale segments. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining growth highlights its resilience and strategic execution.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $198.3 million $165.4 million
Net Income (Loss) $(1.2) million $38.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $44.2 million $31.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vivid Seats Inc reported total assets of $1.65 billion, up from $1.55 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $234.3 million from $125.5 million. Vivid Seats Inc also refinanced and up-sized its term loan, adding $125 million of cash to its balance sheet.

Commentary and Outlook

In the second quarter we executed with discipline, delivering great results while opportunistically leveraging our unique assets and capabilities," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "20% year-over-year revenue growth and 42% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth are a testament to the differentiated platform we have built."
In the second quarter, we also refinanced and up-sized our term loan and were able to reduce our interest rate while adding $125 million of cash to our balance sheet. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy our cash balance across share repurchases and strategic M&A," said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO.

Conclusion

Vivid Seats Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, underscores the company's robust operational capabilities and strategic execution. Despite facing challenges, the company's ability to maintain growth and enhance its financial position highlights its resilience in the competitive interactive media industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vivid Seats Inc for further details.

