Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $284.2M Beats Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $14.4 million, or $0.41 per limited partner unit, up from $11.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $284.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $270.0 million.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $121.9 million, an increase of $23.4 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • MLP Distributable Cash Flow: $17.1 million, up from $15.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Quarterly Distribution: Declared $0.4714 per unit, marking the 40th consecutive quarterly distribution.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a key player in the U.S. chemical industry, focusing on ethylene production through its subsidiary, OpCo. The company operates three ethylene production facilities located in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Performance and Challenges

Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported a net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.4 million, or $0.41 per limited partner unit, for the second quarter of 2024. This represents an increase of $2.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, where net income was $11.9 million. However, the earnings per share (EPS) fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.44. The revenue for the quarter stood at $284.2 million, surpassing the estimated $270.00 million.

Despite the positive revenue growth, the company faced challenges, including higher selling, general, and administrative expenses, which impacted the net income compared to the first quarter of 2024. The net income for Q2 2024 decreased by $0.4 million from Q1 2024's $14.8 million.

Financial Achievements

Westlake Chemical Partners LP achieved significant milestones in the second quarter of 2024. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4714 per unit, marking the 40th consecutive quarterly distribution. The cash flows from operating activities increased to $121.9 million, up by $23.4 million compared to the same period in 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher net income and favorable working capital changes.

1820790502266662912.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $284.2 million $264.2 million
Gross Profit $101.2 million $87.7 million
Net Income $14.4 million $11.9 million
EPS $0.41 $0.34

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported total assets of $1.29 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $66.0 million. The total liabilities stood at $453.5 million, while the total equity was $834.8 million. The company generated $226.5 million in net cash from operating activities for the first half of 2024, compared to $243.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Commentary and Future Outlook

We are pleased with the Partnership's performance for the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter, we benefitted from improved third-party ethylene sales prices and margins, which supported the growth in our MLP distributable cash flow," said Albert Chao, Executive Chairman.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for a planned maintenance turnaround at its Petro 1 ethylene unit, scheduled to begin later in the third quarter of 2024. While this turnaround is expected to temporarily impact earnings and cash flows, the outlook for third-party ethylene sales prices and margins remains positive.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westlake Chemical Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.