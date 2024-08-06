Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15, Revenue of $42.8M, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Refinancing Highlight the Quarter

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $42.8 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $36.18 million and up from $37.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Product Revenue: $28.0 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $28.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • License and Other Revenue: $14.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $9.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $23.8 million for Q2 2024, or $0.15 income per basic share, compared to a net loss of $32.6 million, or $0.29 loss per basic share, in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: $38.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $31.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased clinical trial costs.
  • SG&A Expenses: $31.1 million for Q2 2024, down from $34.5 million in Q2 2023, reflecting ongoing cost reduction initiatives.
  • Cash Position: $152.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $192.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing notable financial performance and strategic advancements. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, particularly through its lead product, XPOVIO (selinexor), which is approved in the U.S. for multiple hematologic malignancy indications.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc reported total revenue of $42.8 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $36.18 million. This represents a significant increase from the $37.6 million reported in the same quarter of 2023. The company's net product revenue for XPOVIO was $28.0 million, slightly down from $28.5 million in Q2 2023. However, license and other revenue saw a substantial rise to $14.8 million from $9.1 million in the previous year, driven by milestone-related revenue and increased reimbursement of development-related expenses from Menarini.

1820790806471143424.png

Key Financial Metrics

Cost of sales for the quarter was $1.5 million, up from $1.2 million in Q2 2023. Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $38.4 million from $31.5 million, primarily due to heightened clinical trial activities. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased to $31.1 million from $34.5 million, reflecting ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

Interest expense rose to $8.9 million from $5.8 million, attributed to new term loans and secured convertible senior notes. The company also recognized a non-cash gain on extinguishment of debt amounting to $44.7 million and other income of $14.3 million due to refinancing transactions.

Net Income and Cash Position

Karyopharm reported a net income of $23.8 million, or $0.15 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $32.6 million, or $0.29 per share, in Q2 2023. The company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaled $152.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $192.4 million at the end of 2023.

Strategic and Clinical Highlights

The company achieved significant milestones, including updated clinical results from the Phase 3 SIENDO study of selinexor in advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer, showing promising median progression-free survival rates. Additionally, pre-clinical data presented at the European Hematology Association meeting supported selinexor's mechanism of action in targeting multiple oncogenic pathways.

Karyopharm also completed significant refinancing transactions, extending the majority of its debt maturities into 2028 and 2029, thereby strengthening its financial position for future growth. The company raised its full-year 2024 total revenue guidance to $145.0 million to $160.0 million and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue guidance to $105.0 million to $120.0 million, while lowering its R&D and SG&A expense guidance to $250.0 million to $265.0 million.

Conclusion

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by increased revenue and strategic refinancing, positions the company well for future growth. The company's focus on innovative cancer therapies and its robust clinical pipeline continue to offer promising prospects for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for further details.

