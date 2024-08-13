Earnings To Watch: McKesson Corp (MCK) Reports Q1 2025 Result

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $82.53 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $6.60 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $361.06 billion and the earnings are expected to be $29.20 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for McKesson Corp (MCK) for the full year 2025 have increased from $339.81 billion to $361.06 billion, and for 2026 from $365.64 billion to $391.66 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have risen from $28.01 per share to $29.20 per share for the full year 2025, and from $31.05 per share to $32.04 per share for 2026.

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, McKesson Corp's (MCK) actual revenue was $76.36 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $79.32 billion by -3.74%. McKesson Corp's (MCK) actual earnings were $6.02 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $5.98 per share by 0.75%. After releasing the results, McKesson Corp (MCK) was down by -0.39% in one day.

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for McKesson Corp (MCK) is $630.50 with a high estimate of $700 and a low estimate of $540. The average target implies an upside of 2.86% from the current price of $612.95.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) in one year is $561.12, suggesting a downside of -8.46% from the current price of $612.95.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 19 brokerage firms, McKesson Corp's (MCK, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

