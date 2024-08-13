Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $2,061.54 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.89 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $8.59 billion and the earnings are expected to be $9.51 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) for the full year 2024 have declined from $9.10 billion to $8.59 billion, and for 2025, the estimates have decreased from $9.57 billion to $9.06 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a reduction, with projections for 2024 declining from $11.29 per share to $9.51 per share, and for 2025, from $12.69 per share to $11.49 per share.

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Rockwell Automation Inc's (ROK) actual revenue was $2.13 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.06 billion by 3.42%. Rockwell Automation Inc's (ROK) actual earnings were $2.31 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.01 per share by 14.98%. After releasing the results, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) was down by -1.93% in one day.

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) is $283.03 with a high estimate of $316 and a low estimate of $220. The average target implies an upside of 14% from the current price of $248.27.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) in one year is $319.34, suggesting an upside of 28.63% from the current price of $248.27.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 26 brokerage firms, Rockwell Automation Inc's (ROK, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.7, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a Strong Buy, and 5 denotes a Sell.

