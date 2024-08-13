Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,316.36 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.79 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $9.22 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.97 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Global Payments Inc (GPN) have seen a slight decrease, moving from $9.23 billion to $9.22 billion for the full year 2024, and from $9.92 billion to $9.90 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have remained stable at $6.97 per share for the full year 2024, while they have increased from $7.79 per share to $7.95 per share for 2025.

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Global Payments Inc's (GPN) actual revenue was $2,183.94 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2,175.98 million by 0.37%. Global Payments Inc's (GPN) actual earnings were $1.22 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $1.39 per share by -12.42%. After releasing the results, Global Payments Inc (GPN) was down by -11.17% in one day.

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 31 analysts, the average target price for Global Payments Inc (GPN) is $142.97 with a high estimate of $204 and a low estimate of $95. The average target implies an upside of 54.3% from the current price of $92.66.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) in one year is $138.35, suggesting an upside of 49.31% from the current price of $92.66.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 36 brokerage firms, Global Payments Inc's (GPN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

