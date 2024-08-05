Aug 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the BioCryst second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bluth at BioCryst. Please go ahead.
John Bluth - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - Chief Communication Officer
Thanks, Dave. Good morning, and welcome to BioCryst's second quarter 2024 corporate and financial results conference call. Today's press release and accompanying slides which we'll be referring to, are available on our website. Participating with me today are CEO, Jon Stonehouse; CFO, Anthony Doyle; Chief Commercial Officer, Charlie Gayer, and Chief R&D Officer, Dr. Helen Thackray. Following our remarks, we'll answer your questions.
Today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including those statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information as well as the company's future performance and/or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause
Q2 2024 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...