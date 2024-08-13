What To Expect From Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2024 Earnings

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $874 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.02 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.62 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.77 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) for the full year 2024 have been revised downward from $4.72 billion to $4.62 billion and for 2025 from $5.10 billion to $5.06 billion. On the other hand, earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have been adjusted upward from $6.59 per share to $6.77 per share, while those for 2025 have been slightly reduced from $7.11 per share to $7.08 per share.

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Atmos Energy Corp's (ATO) actual revenue was $1.65 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1.77 billion by -7.09%. Atmos Energy Corp's (ATO) actual earnings were $2.85 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.64 per share by 7.83%. After releasing the results, Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) was down by -0.75% in one day.

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) is $129.04 with a high estimate of $138 and a low estimate of $122.22. The average target implies an upside of 1.4% from the current price of $127.26.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Atmos Energy Corp (ATO, Financial) in one year is $126.99, suggesting a downside of -0.21% from the current price of $127.26.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 10 brokerage firms, Atmos Energy Corp's (ATO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a Strong Buy, and 5 denotes a Sell.

