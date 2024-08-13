What To Expect From Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) Q2 2024 Earnings

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 7, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.69 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.67 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $6.77 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.76 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) for the full year 2024 have increased from $6.65 billion to $6.77 billion, and for 2025 from $6.89 billion to $6.93 billion. Earnings estimates have declined from $2.82 per share to $2.76 per share for the full year 2024, and from $3.33 per share to $3.25 per share for 2025.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Marathon Oil Corp's (MRO) actual revenue was $1.55 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1.57 billion by -0.95%. Marathon Oil Corp's (MRO) actual earnings were $0.52 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.53 per share by -1.52%. After releasing the results, Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) was down by -0.04% in one day.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 19 analysts, the average target price for Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) is $33.02 with a high estimate of $42 and a low estimate of $28. The average target implies an upside of 25.14% from the current price of $26.39.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) in one year is $31.25, suggesting an upside of 18.42% from the current price of $26.39.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 22 brokerage firms, Marathon Oil Corp's (MRO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

