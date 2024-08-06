Organon & Co (OGN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.75 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.607 Billion Falls Short

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.607 billion, flat year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1.630.82 billion.
  • Net Income: $195 million, down 19% from $242 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.75, a 21% decrease from $0.95 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 58.4%, down from 60.2% in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Approximately $1 billion before spin-related, one-time costs, as per CEO Kevin Ali.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on September 12, 2024.
  • Cash and Debt: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $704 million, with total debt at $8.7 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Organon & Co (OGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Organon & Co is a science-based global pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Established Brands product portfolio, with significant contributions from Europe and Canada, followed by the United States and Asia Pacific and Japan.

Performance and Challenges

Organon & Co reported total revenue of $1.607 billion for Q2 2024, which is flat compared to the same period last year. This performance aligns with the company's goal of delivering revenue growth at constant currency. However, the company faced challenges, including a 35% decline in NuvaRing® sales due to ongoing generic competition and an 8% decrease in the fertility portfolio, primarily due to a difficult comparison to a stronger prior period in China.

Financial Achievements

Despite these challenges, Organon & Co achieved notable financial milestones. The Women's Health segment saw a 3% increase in revenue, driven by a 13% growth in Nexplanon® sales. Biosimilars revenue grew by 22%, primarily due to the uptake of Hadlima® since its launch in July 2023. These achievements are crucial for the company as they highlight the growth potential in key segments.

1820794782809747456.png

Income Statement Highlights

Organon & Co's net income for Q2 2024 was $195 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $242 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. The non-GAAP adjusted net income was $289 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $336 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the previous year. The decline in net income and EPS is attributed to higher cost of sales and unfavorable product mix.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Organon & Co reported cash and cash equivalents of $704 million and debt of $8.7 billion. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on September 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2024.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $1.607 billion $1.608 billion 0%
Net Income $195 million $242 million -19%
Diluted EPS $0.75 $0.95 -21%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $289 million $336 million -14%
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $1.12 $1.31 -15%

Analysis

Organon & Co's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a stable revenue stream but highlights challenges in maintaining profitability. The decline in net income and EPS, despite steady revenue, underscores the impact of increased costs and competitive pressures. The company's focus on growth in Women's Health and Biosimilars is evident, but the decline in Established Brands revenue and the impact of generic competition pose ongoing challenges.

For value investors, Organon & Co's ability to generate consistent revenue and its strategic focus on high-growth segments like Women's Health and Biosimilars are positive indicators. However, the decline in profitability metrics warrants close monitoring. The company's financial health, as indicated by its cash reserves and manageable debt levels, provides a cushion to navigate these challenges.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Organon & Co for further details.

